Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
BVRDF stock remained flat at $26.83 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.