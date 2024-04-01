Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF stock remained flat at $26.83 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.