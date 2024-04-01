Contrasting InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $268.99 million 5.14 $101.12 million $0.81 13.49 InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.54 $5.27 million $0.08 311.63

This table compares Ladder Capital and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 18.92% 9.70% 2.64% InvenTrust Properties 2.04% 0.33% 0.21%

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ladder Capital pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Ladder Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

