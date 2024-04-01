China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,946,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 11,801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFLF traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.47. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.75.
About China Feihe
