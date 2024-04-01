Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Aisin Price Performance

ASEKY stock remained flat at $40.70 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Aisin has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Aisin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

