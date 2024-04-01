Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,839,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 5,886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48,391.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGF remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Monday. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

