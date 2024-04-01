Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.71. 43,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

