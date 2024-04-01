Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Expands By 16.5%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLIF remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

