Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 16.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
Shares of AUGG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 93,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,089. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
