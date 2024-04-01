Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 16.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUGG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 93,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,089. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.