AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AZNCF traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.97 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

