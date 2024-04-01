JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 420,830 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.