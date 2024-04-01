Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.44. 6,466,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,667. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

