Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,250 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 13.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. 608,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

