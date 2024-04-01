Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. 2,203,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,622 shares of company stock worth $1,487,517. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.