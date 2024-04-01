Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 3,182 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 199,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.