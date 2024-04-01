Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 38,790 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.74. 3,015,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

