Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.