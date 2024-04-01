Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $212.02. 1,009,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

