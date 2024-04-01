Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $58.07. 4,066,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,480. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

