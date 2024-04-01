Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CME Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $212.80. 531,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,390. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

