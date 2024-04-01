Financial Management Network Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 1,468,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,584. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

