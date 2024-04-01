Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 2.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 4,644,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

