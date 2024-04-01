Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. 1,674,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,139,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

