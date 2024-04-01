SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

