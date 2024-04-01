FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,500 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. Universal Display makes up approximately 1.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.