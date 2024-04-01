Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,334,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.88. 1,394,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

