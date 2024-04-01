SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

