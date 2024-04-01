SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 790 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.32. 514,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.79. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

