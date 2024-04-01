RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $189.88 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,135.00 or 0.99641948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $189.88 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,383.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.00925874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00142875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00176717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00136806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,747 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,746.64668959 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 70,142.28371655 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $691,491.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

