Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,533,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,673,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

