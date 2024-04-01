Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.71. The stock had a trading volume of 295,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

