Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.90.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

