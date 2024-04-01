M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Update

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 1,560,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,414.0 days.
M3 Price Performance
Shares of M3 stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. M3 has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.
About M3
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M3
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.