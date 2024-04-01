M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Update

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 1,560,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,414.0 days.

Shares of M3 stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. M3 has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

