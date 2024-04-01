NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.1 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
NEXOF stock remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. NEXON has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $23.31.
About NEXON
