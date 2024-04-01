Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE EIC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

