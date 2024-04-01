Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE EIC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

