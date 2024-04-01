ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.41 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 194996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

