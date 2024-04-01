iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 555,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 534,378 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $44.16.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

