VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.28. 848,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,018,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

