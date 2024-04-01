Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 529,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 452,405 shares.The stock last traded at $35.71 and had previously closed at $35.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

