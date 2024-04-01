Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $68.16

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $66.29. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

