iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,202,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 863,285 shares.The stock last traded at $57.68 and had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

