GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.72

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 3474891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.29 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.