Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.34 and its 200-day moving average is $363.58.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.