Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

DECK traded down $8.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $932.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,115. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

