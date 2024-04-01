Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,592. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

