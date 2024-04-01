Monte Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hershey by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

