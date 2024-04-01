iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,869. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

