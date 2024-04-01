General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.64. 6,854,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,315,287. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

