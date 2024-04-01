Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $98.78. 448,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

