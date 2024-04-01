Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,721 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 50,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 2,019,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,733. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.