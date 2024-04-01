Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,721 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 50,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 2,019,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,733. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
