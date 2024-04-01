Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,692.92 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.08 million and approximately $53,692.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00006076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.26826129 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,218.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

